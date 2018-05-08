After making it official, the Ambanis and Piramals hosted Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement bash at Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai. The engagement saw who's who of Bollywood celebs attending it, but the main highlight was Isha's mother Nita Ambani dancing at the party.

Nita is a trained classical dancer, but we have hardly seen her performing. However, for her daughter's engagement, she took the stage by storm when she performed with Isha on Katrina Kaif's song Nach De Ne Saare from Baar Baar Dekho movie. The mother-daughter duo looked adorable together while matching steps with each other.

The chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation also had a solo performance. Nita later performed on Sridevi's song Navrai Majhi from English Vinglish movie and Mukesh Ambani cheered for Nita.

The engagement bash was attended by celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Ayan Mukerji, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar. Mukesh's younger brother Anil Ambani along with his wife Tina Ambani and kids also attended the engagement bash at Antilia.

Isha and Anand have known each other for long and both the families share a good bond as well. Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar over the weekend and later both the families celebrated it.

Both the family members, including Nita, Mukesh, Swati Piramal and Ajay Piramal, Isha's grandparents, Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha's twin brother Akash, younger brother Anant, and Anand's sister Nandini had celebrated the occasion after Anand proposed to Isha.

In March, Isha's twin Akash also got engaged to Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, in Goa. The engagement pictures were shared on social media and later a big bash was thrown in Antilia to celebrate the occasion with family and friends. Interestingly, it is said both the weddings will take place later this year, but the families have not officially announced the date.

Take a look at the photos and videos of Nita Ambani dancing below: