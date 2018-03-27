Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a grandiose post-engagement party for their son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. The young couple had officially announced the news of their wedding over the weekend. The engagement ceremony was held in Goa on March 24 had a big line-up of celebrities from the film and cricket industries.

Let's take a look at the wardrobe of the young couple and their guests for the glitzy event:

Shloka, daughter of Russell Mehta, the managing director of Rosy Blue Diamonds, wore a silver, shimmery dress by Needle and Thread, London, for the engagement ceremony. But guess what? It looks like Alia Bhatt had worn a similar attire of the same design label at the IFFI Awards 2017. The only difference was in color. Alia had shared her pictures on Instagram and the dress made her look dreamy and gorgeous. Shloka chose the same look for her engagement but in a color that matched her wedding ring too. She looked enchantingly beautiful in the attire.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were seen wearing all black that evening. SRK wore an all-black suit and Gauri Khan a ravishing black gown. The couple looked sexy and elegant together.

Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing a pink Luisa Beccaria dress. She wore nude ankle-strap sandals to go with that. She seemed to be dressed quite unpretentiously and way too simple for an engagement party.

Aishwarya Rai wore a strapless Osman gown and posed with her daughter Aaradhya by her side who looked really cute in a pink dress. Aishwarya went with a Ferragamo satin clutch and her signature red lips matched her dress. She looked pretty good but her two-toned hairdo which she had to get for her film Fanney Khan didn't go quite well with her look.

Kiran Rao dressed in a metallic skirt in different shades of mostly blue and other colors. The metallic skirt was paired with a long kurta to tone down the bold skirt. She wore a yellow blazer to give a bright pop look. It was a tough look to pull off but she looked really good.

Natasha Poonawalla wore a tulle Dolce and Gabbana dress with sparkly Louboutins and an alligator clutch. She looked simple and classy but the embroidery on the dress looked too loud for her classy look.

John Abraham attended the event in a casual look that didn't seem to match the occasion. He wore a check blue shirt with a white T-shirt and blue jeans with white shoes.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge were somehow color coordinated in the shades of blue. Zaheer wore the classic white shirt with blue jeans and a light-colored check blue blazer with brown leather shoes. Sagarika wore an off-shoulder royal blue gown with bright earrings. Both of them looked pretty good together.

