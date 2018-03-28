Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO K. Shanmugam has confirmed David Warner has stepped down as their captain on March 28.

The 11th edition of the IPL will kick-start on April 7. With less than two weeks before the start of the new seasons, the Sunrisers chief executive has revealed the franchise's new captain will be "announced shortly."

"In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad. The new captain of the Team will be announced shortly," Shanmugam explained.

Warner has been at the center of the ball-tampering scandal along with Australia captain Steven Smith and opener Cameron Bancroft. During the third day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, Bancroft was seen using sandpaper to tamper the ball.

Bancroft admitted of wrongdoing at the press conference after the end of the day's play. He was alongside Smith, who also revealed he was aware of the plan in advance. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has handed him a one match ban, while the former was slapped with three demerit points and fined 75 percent of his match fee.

There were reports suggesting Australia coach Darren Lehmann will step down from his position. Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive James Sutherland flew to South Africa on Monday and it was believed that one of the reasons for his trip was to accept Lehmann's resignation.

However, Sutherland said those claims were "inaccurate" after confirming Lehmann had no prior knowledge of the ball-tampering incident. Smith, Warner and Bancroft are suspended for the upcoming Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Smith has also been stripped of his captaincy for the next Test, with Tim Paine set to lead Australia against the Proteas.

"Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been suspended by Cricket Australia for the fourth Test in Johannesburg for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

"After a CA investigation, all three players were found guilty of breaching article 2.3.5 of Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct and will fly home from South Africa on Wednesday (South Africa time)."

Sunrisers Hyderabad's decision to ask Warner to step down came just days after Rajasthan Royals confirmed Ajinkya Rahane will be their captain after Smith gave up captaincy following the latest scandal.