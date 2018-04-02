Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag has pulled a prank on cricket fans, particularly those supporting the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab on April Fool's Day.

Ravichandran Ashwin led side earlier revealed on social media platforms that hard-hitting batting legend will come out of retirement for one match for the IPL 2018. Kings XI will host Delhi Daredevils in their first match of the campaign in Mohali on April 8.

They released a statement saying Sehwag will replace Australia's Aaron Finch for the fixture against the Daredevils. The Punjab based franchise even stressed the decision was taken after a long discussion with team captain Ashwin, coach Brad Hodge and Director of Cricket Operations Sehwag himself.

A link to an article on the Kings XI's official website also had comments from the 39-year-old, Hodge and even the franchise's chief executive officer Satish Menon. The latter stated that he was overjoyed by Sehwag's decision to open his side's innings against Delhi.

The same article had an update later in the day, which read, "Whoops, April Fool's! Sorry sheron, as much as we would like to see Viru-paaji take the field for us again, it isn't really happening."

"This was just a little prank that the Fun-jabi side of us couldn't resist. Hope we haven't ruffled too many feathers. Peace!"

Meanwhile, Sehwag has also come out and revealed it was a prank via Kings XI Punjab's official social media channel.

"Guys, hope you enjoyed my batting. That was the perfect April Fool. I think this is my first prank to my fans, to Kings XI Punjab fans and to everybody," Sehwag explained about the prank.

"Thanks to media who reported that I am going to be back again, but that's not true. It was April Fool. Thank you so much. Wish you all the best. Keep watching Kings XI Punjab page, keep watching Kings XI Punjab matches. Love you guys."

