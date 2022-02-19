MEA objects to Singapore PMs comment about Indian MPs facing criminal charges Close
MEA objects to Singapore PM's comment about Indian MPs facing criminal charges

India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.763 billion during the week ended February 11.

The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves decreased to $630.190 billion from $631.953 billion reported for February 4.

Dollar.
Dollar.IANS

The country's forex reserves comprises of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $2.764 billion to $565.565 billion. However, the value of the country's gold reserves increased by $952 million to $40.235 billion.

india, india forex reserves, rbi, foreign exchange reserves, fii, fpi, fdi, modi govt, arun jaitley, india trade
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP/Getty Images

The SDR value also rose by $65 million to $19.173 billion. However, the country's reserve position with the IMF fell by $16 million to $5.217 billion.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read