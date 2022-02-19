In the last 24 hours, India registered 22,270 new Covid-19 cases, marking an additional 14 per cent decline, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, while the fatalities in the same time span were 325, which make the overall death toll to reach 5,11,230.

Meanwhile, the active Covid case has reduced to 2,53,739 which constitute 0.59 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The recovery of 60,298 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,20,37,536. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.21 per cent, said Union Health Ministry.

Also in the same period, a total of 12,35,471 tests were conducted across the country, which took the total to over 75.81 crore. While the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.50 per cent, the daily positivity rate increased to 1.80 per cent.

With the administration of over 36 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 175.03 crore as of Saturday morning. This had been achieved through 1,98,09,200 sessions.

Karnataka figures

Karnataka logged 1,333 new Covid cases against 4,890 discharges, and 19 deaths on Friday. The number of active Covid cases in the state stood at 16,184. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.59 per cent and case fatality rate was 1.42 per cent.

The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 705 against 1,863 discharges. There were nine deaths. The total active cases have come down to 7,661 in the city.

Yadgir (2), Vijayapura (5), Raichur (3), Koppal (3), Gadag (6), Davanagere (7) and Chikkaballapur (6), and Bidar (9) districts reported Covid cases in single digits. No district in the state reported Covid cases in three digits.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Health Department said passengers who travel from Kerala and Goa need not possess negative RT-PCR test results with them, but will have to present their full vaccination certificate.