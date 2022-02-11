Six Kannada movies, including the most-awaited 'Love Mocktail 2', hit the screens across Karnataka on Friday, bringing back hustle-bustle in the industry.

Audiences have welcomed new releases, especially 'Love Mocktail 2', which managed to set the box office on fire.

More movies are queued up as the government has lifted a 50 per cent cap on seating last week as Covid-19 third wave is ebbing.

Darling Krishna and Milana, the star couple, have managed to live up to the expectations of audiences with the sequel to their super hit 'Love Mocktail'.

Senior artiste Achyuth Kumar's 'Four Walls' had generated curiosity as 'Rama Rama Re' fame director Satya Prakash is distributing the movie under his banner 'Satya Cine Distributions'.

Big boss contestant Divya Suresh is trying her luck with 'Rowdy Baby'. 'Preethigibbaru', starring Govinda, and 'Oppanda', starring Radhika Kumaraswamy and Arjun Sarja, have hit the screens.