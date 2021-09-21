Govinda Sharma is a sportsman in India who demonstrates good skills and expertise in basketball. His fame in basketball comes from his participation in the FIBA 3x3 Basketball. This has given him the opportunity to play with big teams abroad apart from playing for the country. He has come a long way before carving his niche in the sports domain. Before he became a coach, he has played with different teams, proving his skills in basketball. This helped him even win a couple of tournaments.

He was working with a multinational company when he thought of shifting to a sports career. He gave up his job to enter basketball, the sport of his interest. He obtained his training in Singapore and later gained his FIBA 3x3 Certification and then entered into this sport. He then got indulged in sports and soon bagged a number of awards for playing different tournaments, he claims. Soon after playing for a few years the said game, he shifted to coaching and remained the part of several teams including the one in the NBA basketball school.

While entering coaching, he helped many teams win several tournaments including both the local, national and international level teams, he says. He also has his own sports academy known as KAGA Basketball Academy. He is now promoting a FIBA 3x3 basketball league in the North East and now intends to spread and make this format popular all across the world. He also has embarked upon with the NGO known as Sab Khelo Sports Foundation. In this NGO, he is also dealing with wheelchair basketball tournaments and even takes up the players from the underprivileged society.