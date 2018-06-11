India on Monday said it has lodged a "strong protest" with Pakistan against the "Azad Jammu and Kashmir Interim Constitution (13th Amendment) Act 2018" and asked the neighbouring country to vacate all areas it illegally occupies in Kashmir.

"The government of India has conveyed a strong protest through diplomatic channel today against the so-called 'Azad Jammu and Kashmir Interim Constitution (13th Amendment) Act 2018'," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"It was clearly conveyed that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir, which also includes the so-called 'Azad Jammu and Kashmir' is an integral part of India by virtue of its accession in 1947," it stated.

"Any action to alter the status of any part of the territory under forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan has no legal basis whatsoever, and is completely unacceptable. Instead of seeking to alter the status of the occupied territories, Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation."

The Amendment Act was passed by the assembly of Pakistan-administered Kashmir on June 1 transferring the powers of the "Azad Jammu Kashmir Council" to the "Azad Jammu Kashmir government".