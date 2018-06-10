kkr, ipl, kolkata knight riders
Shah Rukh KhanSTRDEL/AFP/Getty

Shah Rukh Khan was trolled online after the news of his cousin Noor Jehan contesting elections in Pakistan broke.

Noor, who is SRK's parental cousin, will contest elections from Pakistan's Peshawar on July 25. The news found relevance in India due to the candidate's connection with superstar Shah Rukh.

Soon, series of unpleasant tweets started pouring in, connecting the Raees actor with Pakistan. "Family before nation..no wonder the charity shows are done for every natural disaster in Pakistan,never India by SRK [sic]," one SRK hater tweeted.

There are many such tweets trolling and ridiculing Shah Rukh on the same lines. However, there are many others who defended the actor saying that it was nothing controversial as some of the star's relatives remained on the other side of the border during partition.

Some of his fans slammed the trolls back saying that Shah Rukh is unnecessarily being dragged into this. However, there has not been any response from Shah Rukh regarding the news of his cousin contesting the election in Pakistan or the trolls attacking him.

Earlier, SRK had shut down one on Twitter when the latter questioned him for "not making any comment" on social issues like that of Kashmir disturbance or Rohingya settlement issues.

"Why don't u react or give ur views on Kashmir riots..Bengal riots..illegal settlement of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis & Missionary activities of conversions in south India ??
Are u confined only to MAKEUP & Fashion Dress ??? [sic]," one asked Shah Rukh during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Flaunting his own sassy and witty self, the superstar replied him saying, "I would reply to u but I don't know if u r appropriately and fashionably dressed for my reply [sic]."

Well, Shah Rukh certainly knows how to handle trolls.