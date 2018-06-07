Shah Rukh Khan's paternal cousin Noor Jehan will be contesting elections from Peshawar in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Noor Jehan, who collected her nomination forms from the Election Commission on Thursday, will be a candidate from PK-77 seat in Peshawar, the Express Tribune reported.

"My aim is to work for women empowerment," she was quoted as saying. "I would like to focus on the problems in my constituency."

Jehan's brother Mansoor, who is leading her election campaign, told the Express Tribune that their family had been a part of the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement's struggle initiated by Bacha Khan.

Who is Noor Jehan?