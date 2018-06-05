Shah Rukh Khan is all set to appear on the big screen again with his upcoming film Zero. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

According to the reports by Pinkvilla, the actor will play a double role in the film and one of them would be of a vertically challenged man. Anushka is said to be playing the role of a scientist and Katrina will play the role of an actor.

The filmmakers had earlier released a teaser of Zero and the response was good. The audience was surprised to see Shah Rukh in a never-before-seen avatar. The teaser showed Shah Rukh dancing on the song Affoo Khuda in his dwarf avatar.

A behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of the film is being passed around the internet, where Shah Rukh is rehearsing on Affoo Khuda. The actor can be seen dancing along with the choreographer and practising the steps for the shoot.

Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma are currently shooting in the US, and are joined by Madhavan who will be making a special appearance in the film.

The movie will also feature appearances by Karishma Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill, Kajol, and the late actress Sridevi among others.

Actor Abhay Deol will be playing the role of Katrina's love interest in the film.

Talking about Zero, Shah Rukh has tweeted: "I am loving & living making Zero the Film. Thx @aanandlrai & the whole team for this. The only way to describe it is 'I am growing up very fast into a child...very fast'".

Talking about Zero and working with Shah Rukh, the director of the film Anand L. Rai told IANS, "I had no option but Khan Saab because I needed an intelligent actor, who also can carry that happy-go-lucky attitude. The story of the film is celebrating a perfect love story of two imperfect people."

Check out the BTS video here: