Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are on a busy schedule due to their projects. The actors will be seen on screen together in Aanand L. Rai's Zero. The actors have reunited again after Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The poster and the teaser of the film have received a good response from the audience. Shah Rukh Khan's never-seen-before avatar in the teaser has also managed to surprise the fans and stir up some curiosity about the film.

Shah Rukh and Anushka are currently shooting for the film in the US. The actors of the film have been sharing a lot of pics from the sets to keep the fans updated. According to DNA, Anushka and Shah Rukh will be shooting for 45 days to finish the schedule.

The team will be shooting at NASA for some scenes. Shah Rukh will be shooting at NASA for the second time after Swades.

Talking about working with Shah Rukh, Aanand and told Hindustan times, "It's all thanks to a great actor like Shah Rukh, who acts as if he is doing his first film. What I want to pick up from him is that how he can be so fresh and 'new' as an actor every time he is in front of the camera. His approach [to work] is very exciting. He is extremely energetic and I have seen that only in young actors."

Aanand also talked about bonding with the actors of the film. "Shah Rukh, Anushka, and Katrina have become like my friends. They have made my life so simple. I am really thankful to my actors who have given me this space where I can really focus on this tough, beautiful story rather than other things. They have been my support system and let me fly [as a director] on the set. They also let me enjoy the process and that's the reason it is shaping up like this. Otherwise, you can't [do it]. I need my people around me and I know we will deliver a cracker of a film," he added.

Zero is set to release in December.