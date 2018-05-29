Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is becoming a popular figure not only among fans and Bollywood celebrities also adore her a lot. Jahnvi Kapoor posts a lot of videos on social media and also gets featured on the feed of other celebrities.

A recent picture of her was shared by Katrina Kaif in her Instagram story on Monday. She wrote, "Gym has a very pretty new receptionist in Janhvi Kapoor,"

Janhvi could be seen in a pink kurta, talking on a phone and one finger raised as she sat behind the reception desk.

A lot of pictures and videos are shared by Janhvi on her story. She had recently shared a really beautiful painting of her late mother Sridevi and father Boney Kapoor. She also shares moments of fun with Shashank Khaitan, the director of her upcoming debut film Dhadak. The film stars Ishaan Khatter too, who is also visible in her stories very frequently.

Janhvi is all set for Dhadak and has been working really hard for her debut on the big screen. On the other hand, it is Ishaan Khatter's second film after Beyond the Clouds. Dhadak is scheduled to release July 6.

Katrina Kaif shared some amazing pictures of her post the Indian Premier League performances. She also posted videos of her dance performances and she looked smoking hot. Katrina is on a tight schedule as she has a couple of upcoming films lined up. She will appear on screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Anand L. Rai's Zero. She will also be seen on screen in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Katrina will also show her amazing dancing skills in ABCD 3 with Varun Dhawan.