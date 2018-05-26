The Sanju actor is on a really tight schedule as he is busy with a lot of upcoming projects. The actor will be seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju and is also shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. He is also booked to host the two-hour cricket show Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai. The show is scheduled to air during the Indian Premier League finals. Apart from Ranbir, several Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam K Ahuja and others will also be the part of this show.

According to the reports by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Singh is apparently trying to avoid bumping into his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. A source informed the daily about the same, saying, "The makers thought that in the time Ranbir arrives and starts prepping, they would finish shooting with Katrina. However, Ranbir apparently doesn't want to cross paths with his ex and if her shoot is slotted at 1 pm, that is bound to happen. So, the makers have now decided to shoot with Katrina after 10 pm tonight,"

Rumour has it that Ranbir is currently dating Raazi actress Alia Bhatt. The rumored couple has been seen together in various places and they both arrived together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. The actors have also praised each other in various interviews.

However, Katrina and Ranbir Kapoor were last seen together in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos. The actors dated each other for four years and broke up later.

Katrina Kaif is all set for her upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, also starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie is set to release in November 2018. Katrina is also busy with her upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, Zero. The film is directed by Anand L. Rai and is set to release in December 2018.