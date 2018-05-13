Alia Bhatt, who plays a spy in her latest release Raazi, has revealed what she would like to know about Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif if she would get a chance to spy on them in real life.

The young actress, rumored to be dating Ranbir Kapoor, said that she would like to know about the latter's food habits because "he always manages to look so good."

"That's a tough one! With Ranbir, there's nothing someone really needs to spy on or find out. That guy is like a khuli kitaab! He's a very open person, but I want to see what kind of food he eats because he always manages to look so good," Alia told DNA.

When asked about Katrina, the Raazi actress said that would like to spy on her in order to know how Katrina manages to collect "amazing gym wardrobe" despite having a hectic schedule.

"She has an amazing gym wardrobe with comfortable track pants, etc. They are clothes I like to wear, so I'd like to know where and when she manages to get them, because she's super busy and doesn't like shopping," Alia said.

Interestingly, Alia is rumored to be in a relationship with Ranbir now, and Katrina happens to be his former girlfriend. There were also reports that due to Alia's closeness with the Rockstar actor, her friendship with Katrina had gone for a toss.

Although there has not been any confirmation on the Alia-Ranbir dating rumors, incidents of them being spotted together at various events have been fueling the rumor mill of late.

Alia's fondness for her Brahmastra co-star is not new. The young actress, during her appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2014, had openly said that she wanted to marry Ranbir.