The Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi actress Alia Bhatt are rumoured to be the fresh new couple of Bollywood. The pair has been spotted together on several occasion and they also showed up at Sonam K. Ahuja's reception.

Talking about the rumours, Alia Bhatt had earlier told Hindustan times, "I haven't asked Ranbir. I don't know how he feels about those rumors. He won't feel anything as he will be exactly like me. But there is nothing to feel. There's no need to clarify or deny anything. He is a very good human being, and I am very fortunate to be around him at this point in my life."

Alia had also said that she had a huge crush on Ranbir and it was a dream come true to work with him in Brahmastra.

When Ranbir was asked about Alia's comment at a press conference, he told Pinkvilla, "Well, I have a boy crush on her now." to which Karan Johar responded with "awww".

Talking about Alia's latest release Raazi, Ranbir praised the film and Alia's performance. He said, ""I watched the film one week before release and it blew my mind it's one of the greatest films ever made in Indian cinema."

The rumored couple will be seen together for the first time sharing screen space for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. The film has completed its first schedule of shoot in Bulgaria. According to reports by Pinkvilla, the film is planned to have three parts and the shoot for the first part is going on.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Raazi is doing really good at the Box Office.