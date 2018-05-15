The newest couple in Bollywood - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor - are being spotted at various places together. The Brahmastra co-stars haven't spoken about it but made it pretty obvious when they showed up together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception.

According to Bollywood Life, the actors are together and have Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor's approval too. Neetu was spotted at Alia Bhatt's birthday party in Bulgaria, and the two have been bonding and exchanging hearts and kisses on social media.

Recently, the Raazi actress Alia Bhatt shared a picture with mother Soni Razdan on the occasion of Mother's Day on Instagram. The actress captioned it: "Hello beautiful mommy. It's your day. Today & every day."

Ranbir Kapoor's mother commented on the picture with "aww" along with heart emojis to which Alia Bhatt responded with kisses.

Both Ranbir and Alia have recently got out of relationships. Alia Bhatt recently broke up with Sidharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor recently broke up with Katrina Kaif. Looks like the two found each other at the perfect time.

Alia recently spoke about being linked up with Ranbir Kapoor to Hindustan Times. She said, "I haven't asked Ranbir. I don't know how he feels about those rumours. He won't feel anything as he will be exactly like me. But there is nothing to feel. There's no need to clarify or deny anything. He is a very good human being, and I am very fortunate to be around him at this point in my life."

Talking about her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia spoke about Brahmastra to Filmfare, she said, "I've gotten to know him in the last couple of months since we began work on Brahmastra. I've interacted a lot with him personally. But what I genuinely love about him is that he's all heart. He's a very very pure and simple person. There's no fuss and that same simplicity translates in him as an actor as well. That's why you can always see through him and see into his eyes. That's why he's got that effect on you. He's simple. He's not trying to emote or express. Ya, that's what I like most about Mr. Ranbir Kapoor. What do I not like about him? I don't dislike anything about him as of now."