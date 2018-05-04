Ranbir Kapoor has worked really hard for his upcoming biopic Sanju and it shows. The film is based on the life of Bhumi actor Sanjay Dutt. The makers of the film have been releasing posters to tease the audience, the posters show Ranbir Kapoor looking exactly like Sanjay Dutt.

The film has released five posters so far, each one has Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Dutt's Avatars from Sanjay's films. Rajkumar Hirani just posted the fifth new poster of the film. Ranbir can be seen as Munna Bhai, which is one of Sanjay's most popular avatars but the poster has one thing missing, Circuit!

Ranbir Kapoor looks like the exact replica of Sanjay Dutt from Munna Bhai with the same hair, orange shirt, and blue jeans. The best part is that his face also looks exactly like Sanjay's. Clearly, the makeup artists and the costume designers for the film have done a splendid job.



Earlier, there were reports that former US president Barrack Obama too knew Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai!

The trailer of the film was out a few days back and went viral on the internet. Ranbir Kapoor was seen as almost Sanjay Dutt's every look. From Sanjay in the 90's to how he looks now, the actor has covered every look and aced it. Sanjay Dutt's and Ranbir Kapoor's fans are going gaga over it and can't wait to watch the film.

The film is set to release June 29, 2018. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala, Boman Irani and Tabu.