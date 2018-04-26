The teaser of Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited biopic of Sanjay Dutt called Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has gone viral on the internet.

The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who has directed films like PK, 3 Idiots and others.

Writer Abhijat Joshi, who has frequently contributed for Rajkumar Hirani films revealed in a media interaction held after the launch of the teaser, that former president of the US, Barack Obama knows Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai. Apparently, back in 2004, Sanjay and Obama were at the same event in Chicago, and when the Indian contingent saw Sanjay, they started chanting "Munna Bhai". Sanjay is also very popular in the UAE.

Sanjay is known for his cool personality and his sense of humor. His biopic is set to release June 29, 2018.

About the film, Rajkumar Hirani confirmed in a media interaction that it was his decision to make the film and that he was under no compulsion. In fact, the director even apparently spoke to Sanjay before starting the project.

"First of all, there was never a compulsion on us to make this film. No one was telling us that you will have to make this movie. It's only then that you have this pressure. As filmmakers and writers, we are very greedy. We just want a story which is engaging. When we heard the story, we thought we should make this film and the first thing we told Sanju was, 'We are going to make this film like this. Do you have the courage to see that? The way you told us your story when we adapt it on screen, will you have any problem?'" he said.

Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen in Karan Johar's star-studded epic drama Kalank. The film is something to be excited about as cast has Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film is being directed by Abhishek Varman.