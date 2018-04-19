Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala have commenced the shooting of epic drama Kalank with a mega star cast of Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Apart from the astounding star cast, what's exciting is that the film will have Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt reuniting after over two decades.

Kalank is being directed by 2 States director Abhishek Varman. On Wednesday, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Dharma Productions had shared pictures of the first day of shoot from the sets on social media.

The first day was the muhurat shoot of the film as Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala were seen holding the movie slate in one of the photos posted by Varun Dhawan on Twitter.

Varun Dhawan reached the sets early in the morning and also posted a selfie on Instagram. Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor joined later. Check out the pics here:

The men in RED and BLACK :) Day 1 of #Kalank calls for a visit to set from the 3 most important people! What a way to begin the film!! @karanjohar @NGEMovies #DavidDhawan ♥️@Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/U3iMTs912I — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 18, 2018

Recently, Varun Dhawan had tweeted that Karan wanted to make the film 15 years ago.

#KALANK is a film KAran wanted to direct 15 years ago. Now 15 years later that dream will be realised. Feel honoured that I can be a part of this huge ensemble and Karan’s dream film directed by #Abhishek. happy to do my 3rd film with #SajidNadiadwala and thankful for the support — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 18, 2018

Karan Johar is also producing Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff and two newbies -- Tara Sultaria and Ananya Pandey. The film is set to release November 23.