Karan Johar recently introduced the entire cast of Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2) with some first look posters of the film. However, many were not impressed by the posters as they felt the characters didn't even look like students.
The posters featured Tiger Shroff and two debutantes- Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Karan first shared posters that had each of the three characters individually. Later he posted another picture, in which all the three were seen together.
In the group poster, Tiger is seen flaunting his abs with the two gorgeous ladies by his sides. While many found the poster lively enough, some others turned it down suggesting that the characters look too glamorous to be students.
There are a number of comments on the Student of the Year 2 poster, in which people are seen saying that Tiger, Ananya, and Tara don't even look like students. Some of the tweets are extremely funny.
Here is the CLASS OF 2018! Ready...Set....See you in the theatres on 23 November 2018! #SOTY2@iTIGERSHROFF Tara, Ananya @apoorvamehta18 @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @SOTYOfficial pic.twitter.com/4TGW4IGUvv— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018
Hi @karanjohar and @punitdmalhotra this is what a real student looks like. We're a bunch of sad kids. #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/FfY8qTKF9a— Shinjini/Mithie (@RavenclawRoy) April 11, 2018
@karanjohar ji, tell us the address of college where such students study.— Bimal Shahi (@bimalshahi) April 12, 2018
We too studied in top most college but see how we look like.@BandhujeeNJ #SOTY2 https://t.co/Fe1af7PBsX
Haha, they wouldn't know a real student cause they've never been one..But it's not all sad though or is it nowadays— Who Cares! (@eggjhatlee) April 12, 2018
Um I spent 5 years in HR, and literally never saw any student dressed as the ones in the movie posters. Where do you get your information from, sir?— Neel Gudka (@neelgudka13) April 12, 2018
Kis angle se ye log student dikhte hai?— zee (@zaynspoetryx) April 11, 2018
Konse school me bache ese hote hai be ??— Abhay (@astro_abhay) April 11, 2018
They are not even looking like students here.— Akansha (@sidharthsAkira) April 11, 2018
College hai ya golds gym????— Dr.Abhishek lad (@Abhiraptor) April 11, 2018
Iss class mein subh kuch allowed hai sirf padhayi ko shodke— Sunny saggu (@im_sunnysaggu) April 11, 2018
They look like items more than students— Nuhash Zannat Khan (@Nuhash_Zannat) April 11, 2018
Hadd ho gayi!!! at least shirt toh pehna dete to make it sumwat realistic ??— Ryan R Simmons (@ryan_simmons95) April 11, 2018
In which way do these SOTY students reflect the real students who struggle with anxiety, pressure to acheive and suicide. I hav yet to mert students with perfect looks, designer clothes and prestige cars!???— Rani Saybah (@shareen911) April 11, 2018
KJo pop out of ur glass bubble and reflect the REAL students.???
Some others pointed out some faults in the photoshop work done in the poster. Apparently, the three actors did the photoshoot separately, and they were merged together through photoshop later. Many pointed out that positioning of Tiger's left-hand looks awkward.
@karanjohar Hi.Saw the announcement of Student of the Year 2 cast. Looks very interesting. But the poster is incorrectly photo shopped.Tigers Left hand cannot be stretched in front of the person who is rite next to him. Wanted to highlight this .Big fan...Keep up the good work.— Abhishek Mishra (@AbhiMish27) April 11, 2018
thats called poor graphics whr @iTIGERSHROFF left hand is reaching to.. her ??— deepak sharma (@deppshrma) April 11, 2018
Overall graphics and Photoshop is disappointing.— Am I Write? (@vogue_ensemble) April 11, 2018
U forgot the photoshop while underscoring nepotism i guess ? @iTIGERSHROFF hope ur hand is fine ?— Gunjan Chellani (@gunjan615) April 11, 2018
Meanwhile, Student of the Year 2 has yet again brought back the debate around nepotism as Ananya is the daughter of veteran actor Chunky Pandey. KJo has always been accused of encouraging nepotism in the industry as he has till date launched a number of star kids. The debate of nepotism around Karan had primarily started after Kangana Ranaut had called him "flag-bearer of nepotism".
Kangana Ranaut was right when she called you flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood— Abhishek (@abhishek2526) April 11, 2018
Itna nepotism laate kha se ho....— Satoshi Nakamoto (@GauravBandhu) April 11, 2018
Nepotism!!!!!USKA BAP HAI ..MR KARAN JOHAR— Samiranjan Biswal (@SamiranjanB) April 11, 2018
What's the problem with you karan sir ? Official organiser of so called "NEPOTISM". Kab sudhroge aap ??— Murali Behera (@MuraliBehera7) April 11, 2018
There are several comments on the poster of the film where people are again ridiculing him on nepotism. However, most of Karan's followers liked the posters of the film, and are excited to see Tiger's chemistry with the two new girls.
Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 is slated to be released, November 23, 2018.