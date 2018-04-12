Karan Johar recently introduced the entire cast of Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2) with some first look posters of the film. However, many were not impressed by the posters as they felt the characters didn't even look like students.

The posters featured Tiger Shroff and two debutantes- Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Karan first shared posters that had each of the three characters individually. Later he posted another picture, in which all the three were seen together.

In the group poster, Tiger is seen flaunting his abs with the two gorgeous ladies by his sides. While many found the poster lively enough, some others turned it down suggesting that the characters look too glamorous to be students.

There are a number of comments on the Student of the Year 2 poster, in which people are seen saying that Tiger, Ananya, and Tara don't even look like students. Some of the tweets are extremely funny.

@karanjohar ji, tell us the address of college where such students study.

We too studied in top most college but see how we look like.@BandhujeeNJ #SOTY2 https://t.co/Fe1af7PBsX — Bimal Shahi (@bimalshahi) April 12, 2018

Haha, they wouldn't know a real student cause they've never been one..But it's not all sad though or is it nowadays — Who Cares! (@eggjhatlee) April 12, 2018

Um I spent 5 years in HR, and literally never saw any student dressed as the ones in the movie posters. Where do you get your information from, sir? — Neel Gudka (@neelgudka13) April 12, 2018

Kis angle se ye log student dikhte hai? — zee (@zaynspoetryx) April 11, 2018

Konse school me bache ese hote hai be ?? — Abhay (@astro_abhay) April 11, 2018

They are not even looking like students here. — Akansha (@sidharthsAkira) April 11, 2018

College hai ya golds gym???? — Dr.Abhishek lad (@Abhiraptor) April 11, 2018

Iss class mein subh kuch allowed hai sirf padhayi ko shodke — Sunny saggu (@im_sunnysaggu) April 11, 2018

They look like items more than students — Nuhash Zannat Khan (@Nuhash_Zannat) April 11, 2018

Hadd ho gayi!!! at least shirt toh pehna dete to make it sumwat realistic ?? — Ryan R Simmons (@ryan_simmons95) April 11, 2018

In which way do these SOTY students reflect the real students who struggle with anxiety, pressure to acheive and suicide. I hav yet to mert students with perfect looks, designer clothes and prestige cars!???

KJo pop out of ur glass bubble and reflect the REAL students.??? — Rani Saybah (@shareen911) April 11, 2018

Some others pointed out some faults in the photoshop work done in the poster. Apparently, the three actors did the photoshoot separately, and they were merged together through photoshop later. Many pointed out that positioning of Tiger's left-hand looks awkward.

@karanjohar Hi.Saw the announcement of Student of the Year 2 cast. Looks very interesting. But the poster is incorrectly photo shopped.Tigers Left hand cannot be stretched in front of the person who is rite next to him. Wanted to highlight this .Big fan...Keep up the good work. — Abhishek Mishra (@AbhiMish27) April 11, 2018

thats called poor graphics whr @iTIGERSHROFF left hand is reaching to.. her ?? — deepak sharma (@deppshrma) April 11, 2018

Overall graphics and Photoshop is disappointing. — Am I Write? (@vogue_ensemble) April 11, 2018

U forgot the photoshop while underscoring nepotism i guess ? @iTIGERSHROFF hope ur hand is fine ? — Gunjan Chellani (@gunjan615) April 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Student of the Year 2 has yet again brought back the debate around nepotism as Ananya is the daughter of veteran actor Chunky Pandey. KJo has always been accused of encouraging nepotism in the industry as he has till date launched a number of star kids. The debate of nepotism around Karan had primarily started after Kangana Ranaut had called him "flag-bearer of nepotism".

Kangana Ranaut was right when she called you flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood — Abhishek (@abhishek2526) April 11, 2018

Itna nepotism laate kha se ho.... — Satoshi Nakamoto (@GauravBandhu) April 11, 2018

Nepotism!!!!!USKA BAP HAI ..MR KARAN JOHAR — Samiranjan Biswal (@SamiranjanB) April 11, 2018

What's the problem with you karan sir ? Official organiser of so called "NEPOTISM". Kab sudhroge aap ?? — Murali Behera (@MuraliBehera7) April 11, 2018

There are several comments on the poster of the film where people are again ridiculing him on nepotism. However, most of Karan's followers liked the posters of the film, and are excited to see Tiger's chemistry with the two new girls.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 is slated to be released, November 23, 2018.