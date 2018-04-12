Karan Johar trolled after Student of the Year 2 poster release
Karan Johar trolled after Student of the Year 2 poster releaseReuters/Dharma Productions

Karan Johar recently introduced the entire cast of Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2) with some first look posters of the film. However, many were not impressed by the posters as they felt the characters didn't even look like students.

The posters featured Tiger Shroff and two debutantes- Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Karan first shared posters that had each of the three characters individually. Later he posted another picture, in which all the three were seen together.

In the group poster, Tiger is seen flaunting his abs with the two gorgeous ladies by his sides. While many found the poster lively enough, some others turned it down suggesting that the characters look too glamorous to be students.

There are a number of comments on the Student of the Year 2 poster, in which people are seen saying that Tiger, Ananya, and Tara don't even look like students. Some of the tweets are extremely funny.

Some others pointed out some faults in the photoshop work done in the poster. Apparently, the three actors did the photoshoot separately, and they were merged together through photoshop later. Many pointed out that positioning of Tiger's left-hand looks awkward.

Meanwhile, Student of the Year 2 has yet again brought back the debate around nepotism as Ananya is the daughter of veteran actor Chunky Pandey. KJo has always been accused of encouraging nepotism in the industry as he has till date launched a number of star kids. The debate of nepotism around Karan had primarily started after Kangana Ranaut had called him "flag-bearer of nepotism".

There are several comments on the poster of the film where people are again ridiculing him on nepotism. However, most of Karan's followers liked the posters of the film, and are excited to see Tiger's chemistry with the two new girls.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 is slated to be released, November 23, 2018.