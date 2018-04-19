Do you love the color blue? Alia Bhatt is in a 'blue mode' this summer with her outfits. Be it traditional or western — The Raazi actress will make you fall in love with the idea of and color 'blue' in a lot of ways.

Alia Bhatt who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Raazi was seen in a series of blue outfits. Starting with a beautiful blue and white anarkali suit from Anita Dongre's spring-summer 2018 collection, Songs of Summer, Alia looked fresh and uncomplicated.

She then chose to wear a navy blue ensemble by House of Kotwara (designed by Meera and Muzaffar Ali) with minimal make-up and accessories. Oh boy, she looked fabulous!

Coming on to some western outfit — Alia kept it plain and simple with her blue jeans and jacket and teamed it up with a white top and sunglasses. Doesn't she carry it off like a boss?!

And finally talking about her Manish Malhotra outfit — a light gold and blue suit with Kashimiri embroidery, Ms Bhatt looked ravishing.

Check out the pictures:

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 10, 2018 at 3:00am PDT

A post shared by Bollywood Stylefile by Simi (@bollywoodstylefile) on Apr 17, 2018 at 10:45pm PDT

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) on Apr 17, 2018 at 11:25pm PDT

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀❄️Alia Bhatt ❄️ (@aliabhattmedia) on Apr 17, 2018 at 1:04am PDT

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for Ayan Mukerjee's Brahmastra and Karan Johar's Kalank. She recently wrapped Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, also starring Ranveer Singh.

Meghna Gulzar's Raazi will release May 11, 2018.