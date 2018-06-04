Actor R Madhavan turned 48 on June 1 and it looks like he had a memorable birthday celebration. The actor, who has joined the long list of cameo roles in the Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer movie Zero, had an epic birthday party with the cast and crew of the movie.

The actor took to social media to share a few pictures from the birthday bash and he looks adorably happy in them. As seen in the pictures, a special cake was organised for the 3 Idiots star with SRK, Anushka and director Aanand L Rai by his side.

The birthday party was in the United States, where the cast and the crew are said to be filming the climax of the movie. According to reports, Madhavan and Jimmy Shergill have been roped in for special roles in the movie and to shoot the same. Maddy reportedly flew down to Alabama, where the climax is being shot, to play his part.

A Mid-Day report states that Madhavan's cameo in Zero became possible because of the actor's friendship with director Aanand. The two met on the sets of Tanu Weds Manu and have been good friends ever since.

While details about his role are still under the wraps, a The Times of India report suggests that Madhavan's cameo could be shot in NASA. Sources told Bollywood Life that the team will be shooting at a NASA facility in Alabama for 45 days.

The Zero team is filming scenes at the US Space and Rocket Centre in Huntsville, Alabama. It is said that apart from the NASA facility, a few rocket models/prototypes will also be used for the movie.

"With Zero having several elements of sci-fi, the makers wanted to give it a befitting end. So you will see the climax of the film take place on Mars. While you might think this is very strange, there is actually a quite logical reason to why the climax will take place on Mars and you will come to know about it while watching the movie," a source told the publication earlier this year.

Apart from Madhavan, Salman Khan Abhay Deol, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and late actress Sridevi will be seen in the movie. Zero releases on December 21.