Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who celebrated her 18th birthday on May 22, is currently crushing on a young cricketer who was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for the recently culminated Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2018.

Suhana had been accompanying her dad SRK in the stands to watch KKR matches during IPL 2018 and was seen enjoying her time to the fullest cheering for the team. Many people claim that they saw Suhana catching up with the young cricketer and having a conversation after the matches.

But who is this handsome KKR recruit making Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana go weak in the knees?

The 18-year-old right-handed top-order batsman hails from Fazilka in Punjab and has played for India Under-19s, Punjab Under-16s and Punjab Under-19s. He is now known for his brilliant overall performance while playing for KKR.

He remained the player of the tournament during the U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 scoring a total of 372 runs when he got a chance to bat in five matches which took place in New Zealand from January 13 to February 3.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for Rs 1.8 crore ($2,81,000) while he was still in New Zealand for the World Cup on the day of the 2018 IPL auction.

The young lad was chosen as the vice-captain for the 2018 World Cup for his consistency in scoring big runs. He made a stunning first-class cricket debut in the Ranji Trophy in late 2017 by scoring a half-century while playing for the Punjab team and scored 129 runs in the next match.

In 2014, he smacked 351 in Punjab's Inter-District Under-16 tournament and shared a record opening stand of 587 with Nirmal Singh.

In his Under-16 state debut for Punjab, he made an unbeaten double-century in the Vijay Merchant Trophy. Later that year, he went on to share the stage with his idol Virat Kohli while receiving a BCCI award for the best junior cricketer, which he won for two successive years: 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Still figuring out?

He is none other than Shubman Gill.