Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is going to ring in her 18th birthday on May 22 and it looks like her mother Gauri Khan is getting ready to give the birthday girl a big surprise on the special day.

Gauri Khan, who often shares pictures of her children on Instagram, posted a jaw-dropping picture of Suhana just a few hours before her birthday. The teenager was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a cream-coloured lacy dress. She was oozing beauty and confidence as she looked straight into the camera.

It looks like Suhana has already started shooting for her first project as the picture seems to be one of the shots taken for her magazine photoshoot.

Sharing the picture, Gauri hinted that a big birthday bash is in the offing. She wrote, "Gearing up for a birthday bash" and you can expect your social media handles to get flooded with party pictures of Suhana with her girl gang and other Bollywood celebrities.

Earlier this year, Gauri Khan revealed about Suhana's first project and said, "Suhana will be shooting for a magazine, I don't want to reveal the name, and that's the most exciting thing I am looking forward to."

Check out Gauri Khan's Instagram post here:

Suhana enjoys a huge fan following like her doting dad Shah Rukh Khan and is known for sweeping everyone off their feet with her breathtaking pictures which keep surfacing on the internet.

While it is still uncertain whether Suhana will enter Bollywood soon like her good friend Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday, SRK had earlier said that he can see the zeal in her of becoming an actress.

Her superstar dad also said that he will be supportive of her decision but stressed on a point that she needs to complete her education first before doing anything.

"She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple - you need to complete your education before doing anything. That's the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do," SRK was earlier quoted as saying DNA.