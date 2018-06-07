Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan chatted with his fans in a #AskSRK session on Twitter. In the candid interaction, the actor revealed that his upcoming film Zero will release on Eid.

The actor answered many questions by fans that asked about various topics like his family, opinion on social issues, other competing actors, relationship advice and much more. Shah Rukh's responses were full of wit and sarcasm.

Check out some impressive replies to his fans from King Khan:

A fan had tweeted: OMG OMG I JUST REMEMBERED I HAD THIS DREAM WHERE YOU WERE EXPECTING YOUR 4TH CHILD IT WAS SO CRAZYY AND SWETTTT #aSkSRK

Shah Rukh Replied: OMG OMG!! Better save AbRam's clothes just for in case your dream comes true...kaam aa jayenge

Another fan asked Shah Rukh about the feeling of emptiness in his life.

Fan: @iamsrk sirrr you are a charmer and a very nice person. There are millions of ppl who love you...Save this tweet and read several times when you are feeling low #askSRK

Shah Rukh's reply: Thank u but my problem is opposite...I am always on a high!

Another fan wanted to seek some relationship advice.

Fan: @iamsrk In love with a girl name - Sandra , from Berlin . Being in distance relationship . Walking with hope in my heart . Need your blessings #askSRK

Shah Rukhs Reply: Would have been more helpful with her if she was from Bandra, but all the best man

When a fan told SRK that he is a bigger fan of Salman Khan.

Fan: Sir @iamsrk ...I am a bigger fan @BeingSalmanKhan...kaisa laga yeh jaankar?? #AskSRK

Shah Rukh's reply: Main bhi usse bahut pyaar karta hoon...

There was also a tweet asking the actor about his views on the social matters that the country is dealing with but in a way where he mocked his priorities and SRK's reply to this deserves an applause.

Twitter user: @iamsrk #askSRK Why don't u react or give ur views on Kashmir riots..Bengal riots..illegal settlement of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis & Missionary activities of conversions in south India ?? Are u confined only to MAKEUP & Fashion Dress ???

Shah Rukhs reply: I would reply to u but I don't know if u r appropriately and fashionably dressed for my reply...

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his upcoming film Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Anand L. Rai and is set to release December 21, 2018.

