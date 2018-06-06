An interesting B-Town pairing has come into limelight as Harshvardhan Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif were recently spotted together.

Harshvardhan is just two movie old, but the actor has already been linked up with multiple tinsel town ladies including Sapna Pabbi, Rhea Chakraborty and even Sara Ali Khan. Now the Kapoor lad is being linked up with Isabelle, who is yet to make her Bollywood debut.

The picture shows the duo leaving together in a car after a movie date. The two reportedly watched Harshvardhan's latest release Bhavesh Joshi at a theatre in Juhu. And, both looked comfortable being clicked together.

Only time will tell if a new pairing is in the making. Katrina's sister is all ready to mark her first appearance on the big screen with Sooraj Pancholi in the movie Time To Dance.

On the other side, Bhavesh Joshi has been receiving positive feedback from many on social media, but the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Having been released alongside much hyped Veere Di Wedding, the action drama turned out to be a complete washout at the commercial circuits.

Katrina had earlier fallen for Ranbir Kapoor and the two had dated each other for a long time. However, things had turned sour later and they had parted ways, which had come as a shocker for the fans.