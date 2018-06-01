RATING: 3/5

MOVIE: Bhavesh Joshi

CAST: Harshvardhan Kapoor, Priyanshu Painyuli, Ashish Verma, Nishikant Kamat

DIRECTOR: Vikramaditya Motwane

GENRE: Action drama

"Heroes aren't born, they are made" – This saying holds good in real life and that is what the film Bhavesh Joshi depicts.

STORYLINE

Three friends in Mumbai, Bhavesh Joshi (Priyanshu Painyuli), Sikander Khanna aka Sikku (Harshvardhan Kapoor) and Rajat (Ashish Verma), are upset with the corruption prevailing in the system and the indifferent attitude of the masses towards it.

Hoping to make some changes in the society, masked Bhavesh and Sikku come out on the streets to bring about "insaaf" (justice). They first get highly motivated by stopping small wrongdoings like people peeing in public, cutting of trees, etc.

However, the team soon gets into a life and death situation as they try to dig out a big scam that involves a powerful corporator (Nishikant Kamat) and police officials. Whether they are able to bring the dark reality in public domain or they succumb before the mighty evil powers is to watch out for.

PERFORMANCES

This is Harshvardhan's second movie, but the actor has improved his craft well enough to make people doubt this fact. His performance is realistic and impactful. On the other side, Priyanshu also leads the plot with great precision. Ashish has minimal screen space but he too does justice to his character. Nishikant Kamat as the antagonist is fine but he could have added little more darkness to his character.

POSITIVES

The film has a raw element attached to it that makes it stand out from typical Bollywood films. The action sequences look more or less realistic, not making the protagonist look like a fictional super-hero but a real-life hero.

The direction is good with some unorthodox camera work. The storyline is engaging and has a couple of thrilling moments.

NEGATIVES

The film at certain points gets too sluggish. Also, the climax of the movie could have been little edgier.

VERDICT

Bhavesh Joshi is one film that turns out to be above the expectations. Considering the storyline, the movie could have been more thrilling, but nonetheless, it is realistic in its treatment and worth a watch.