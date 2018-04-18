Harshvardhan Kapoor is all set to appear as a superhero in his next movie Bhavesh Joshi. The actor has revealed the first look posters of the film, and they are pretty quirky.

The cartoonish posters show a masked Harshvardhan engaged in hand-combat with some goons. The comic treatment to the posters certainly raises the curiosity level, and fans are eager to know more.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi is reportedly about a man's revenge saga, who in the process discovers that he is destined to do bigger things. The movie will reportedly have mostly hand combats. An international action crew was brought in for the film produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap. Bhavesh Joshi is slated for May 25 release.

It is the third superhero project in Bollywood after Hrithik Roshan's Krrish series and Tiger Shroff's A Flying Jatt. After making his debut in an unconventional film like Mirziya, Harshvardhan has landed in a completely different genre in his next movie.

While Krrish has been a very successful franchise, A Flying Jatt failed to impress the audience. Hence, Hrithik's Krrish is till date, the face of Bollywood as far as superhero movies are concerned.

However, Bhavesh Joshi looks promising and may turn out to be an impressive addition to Bollywood superhero projects. Meanwhile, there has been a mixed reaction to the Bhavesh Joshi posters on social media.

Many liked the quirky posters and some others found the graphics and the title weird. Many also ridiculed the posters and felt that it looked like the Indian version of Deadpool and Black Panther mix.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if Bhavesh Joshi manages to impress the audience like Krrish did or face a similar fate like A Flying Jatt.