Veere Di Wedding has been having an excellent run at the box office, and has convincingly smashed Bhavesh Joshi at the commercial circuits with huge opening weekend collection. However, the latter has defeated the female buddy film by a huge margin when it comes to IMDB rating.

Veere Di Wedding has made a box office collection of over Rs 35 crore in just three days of its release. On the other side, Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi managed to rake in just over Rs 1 crore by the end of first weekend. Clearly, the action drama is nowhere close to the chick-flick in terms of business.

However, when it comes to IMDB rating, it is Bhavesh Joshi that stands tall. While Veere Di Wedding has got just 2.8 out of 10 stars in IMDB rating, Harshvadhan's film received 7.7 stars out of 10.

An analysis of the box office figures and the IMDB ratings of the two movies suggest that although Veere Di Wedding has been pulling more audience and moolah for its star value, it is Bhavesh Joshi that is winning hearts.

The audience review of Veere Di Wedding has been mixed as some liked it and some found it boring, but looks like Bhavesh Joshi is actually being liked as most of the people have been speaking positive about the film. Now the IMDB rating too proves the same thing.

Nonetheless, while the box office numbers of Bhavesh Joshi will definitely disappoint the makers of the film, they can get some solace on the fact that people are appreciating the unorthodox attempt. Moreover, box office figures not always define the potential of a film.