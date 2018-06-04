The latest set of movie releases have kept the cash registers at the Indian box office ringing. After Raazi and Parmanu, now Veere Di Wedding and Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 2 are creating records at the box office with their phenomenal collections.

Veere Di Wedding opening weekend box office collection

Sonam Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veere Di Wedding recorded a good opening weekend collection from the domestic box office and stormed into the top five grossers of 2018.

The female buddy film pushed past Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi to become the fifth highest opening weekend grosser with Rs 36.52 crore nett collection. Veere Di Wedding earned Rs 10.70 crore on Friday, Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.57 crore on Sunday to take its three-day total to above Rs 36 crore.

"TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Weekend biz... 1. #Padmavaat Rs 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. 2. #Baaghi2 Rs 73.10 cr 3. #Raid Rs 41.01 cr 4. #PadMan Rs 40.05 cr 5. #VeereDiWedding Rs 36.52 cr India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The first-weekend collection of Sonam-Kareena starrer is good, but the film needs to maintain a strong hold over the weekdays to put up a decent first week total.

Carry on Jatta 2 opening weekend box office collection

While Veere Di Wedding is creating records across India, Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 2 is setting new benchmarks for Punjabi films. The film has already been declared a blockbuster film.

According to Box Office India, the film on Sunday raked in more than Rs 3 crore nett collection, which is highest ever for a Punjabi film. The three-day nett box office collection of Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa starrer stands at Rs 8.19 crore.

If the film continues to maintain its stronghold, then it will become the highest grosser Punjabi film ever.