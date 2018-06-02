Two films released on June 1 have opened with a thunderous response at the Indian box office. Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veere Di Wedding and Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 2 opened with a bang.

Veere Di Wedding box office collection

Sonam-Kareena starrer opened with more than 40 percent occupancy and that translated into good box office numbers. The opening day box office collection of Veere Di Wedding is Rs 10.70 crore, which is more than Akshay Kumar's PadMan and Ajay Devgn's Raid.

In fact, the opening day collection is the third highest after Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore) and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat (Rs 24 crore).

"#VeereDiWedding has a WINNING START on Day 1... Makes its way into the TOP 5 OPENERS of 2018... Expected to build up a SOLID TOTAL over the weekend... Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The film, also starring Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas, received positive critics review and strong audience word of mouth also helped the film to rake in good box office numbers.

"TOP 5 – 2018 Opening Day biz... 1. #Baaghi2 Rs 25.10 cr 2. #Padmaavat Rs 19 cr [Thu release; incl Wed previews Rs 24 cr] 3. #VeereDiWedding Rs 10.70 cr 4. #PadMan Rs 10.26 cr 5. #Raid Rs 10.04 cr India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

Carry on Jatta 2 box office collection

Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa's Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 2, which is a sequel to 2012 release Carry on Jatta, has created history with its opening day box office collection in the Punjabi film industry.

The film earned Rs 3.61 crore on its opening day from Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and the rest of India circuits.

Here is the breakup of the box office collection of Carry on Jatta 2. "#CarryOnJatta2 sets NEW BENCHMARKS for Punjabi films... Has RECORD-BREAKING Day 1... Punjab: Rs 3.05 cr Delhi, UP and rest of India: Rs 56 lakhs Total: Rs 3.61 cr Note: GROSS BOC," Adarsh tweeted.

Both – Veere Di Wedding and Carry on Jatta 2 – are expected to record good occupancy over the weekend.