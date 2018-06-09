Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh promised to assign two battalions specifically for areas that fall within 0-10 km of the India-Pakistan border. During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the minister also promised to raise five Indian Reserve (IR) Battalions with more than 5,000 people. He said that 60 per cent of these would be filled by people living within the border area of 0-10 km.

Talking to the media after meeting public delegations, Singh said, "Delegations have told us about their demands, along with the developments that can further be made in the areas."

Singh, along with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Minister of State Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, met representatives of the 'Gurjar' community in Kupwara, where ceasefire violation from across the border and other terrorist activities has forced some locals to shift their base over the past few weeks.

They also met the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

After Kupwara, the delegation will proceed to J&K's winter capital, Jammu.

Singh is on a two-day visit to the state to review the security situation along the Indo-Pak border.

While addressing a press conference on Thursday, he had stated that the Centre won't allow any obstacle to come in the way of its mission to ensure lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The visit was meant to ease tensions in the state, following the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan on the occasion of Ramadan. The Indian government however warned Pakistan that any violations of the ceasefire would be met with 'in kind'.

[With inputs from ANI]