A day after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kaushal Manda met the parents of the Hyderabad veterinary doctor who was raped and murdered on Thursday. He promised them that he would intensify the fight and get her justice.

Soon after hearing the news about the incident, Kaushal Manda took to Instagram to condemn the heinous crime. He wrote, "This is very heart-wrenching. What kind of a cruel world we are living in where there is no safety for women. I being a father of the girl child feeling scared & also ashamed to say that we are not able to do anything to stop these continous attacks on women. Death penalty should be made compulsory to these disgusting creatures & morons right away.... sorry talli...#RIPPriyankaReddy. (sic)"

A day later, Kaushal Manda met BJP's working president JP Nadda and officially joined the party along with his wife Neelima. Along with his fans, the Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner met the father and mother of the victim to offer his condolences to them. He also assured them to intensify his fight to get justice for them.

Kaushal Manda wrote on his Instagram page, "Just met priyanka reddy's parents and came back home. I felt so helpless & disturbed and could not console her mother as It is not so easy to wipe away her tears and it's extremely painful to see them crying & waiting for her at their doorstep...All they wanted is justice so that "No other Parent will go through this pain that they are going through now becoz it is very hard to go through " ... i promised them that i won't stop fighting until they get justice coz its nothing that we can proudly say our country achieved this and that in this category wen women of our own country don't feel safe anymore..."

"so we need to provide a safe environment for women first because safety of every women is our responsibility... let us not stop our fight here becoz it's high time guys let us put an end to this... There shouldn't be any delay in punishing those culprits & those morons must be hanged brutally right away & it has to be done publicy & there should be a live telecast of it so that no one will dare to commit such heinous crime ever again... #justiceforpriyankareddy #justiceforwomen #justiceforpriyanka #kaushalmanda," he added.

Meanwhile, Kaushal Manda also said that several such incidents have occurred in the past and the courts have pronounced their judgments and changed them later. But this should end once for all. The actor gave a call to everyone to unite and fight for the punishments of such criminals.

Kaushalmanda wrote, "Let's fight together until we get justice.. High court announces "Rapists to be hanged" Supreme court anounces" Life Imprisonment for rapists" .... we have been experiencing these isssues since many years and it is still going on ... The thing is that they should get hanged right away and it should get telecasted in all channels and has to be done publicy so that these disgusting morons won't think of doing it ever again ... let us not stop fighting for it !!! It's not just about getting justice but it is about these disgusting creates not having that thought of doing it ever again !!! Let us not make women feel that they are not safe anymore... let's protest for their protection #justiceforwomen #justiceforpriyankareddy #rippriyankareddy."