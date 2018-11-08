Indian two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp revealed XPulse 200T at the EICMA show on Tuesday (November 6). The new variant of the XPulse 200 that comes with the suffix 'T' is a touring friendly version and it has been revealed a year after the adventure variants global debut at the same show.

Hero MotoCorp has also confirmed that it will launch the XPulse 200 adventure bike along with the XPulse 200T touring version in India in early 2019. The XPulse 200 will be a competitor for Royal Enfield Himalayan while the XPulse 200T will be challenging Bajaj Dominar 400 and Mahindra Mojo range.

Hero XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T- Differences

Hero XPulse 200 is an outright off-roader model while the XPulse 200T is for road use. Hence, the 'T' variant gets an easy and comfortable riding posture, thanks to the 30mm lower ground clearance. The new variant also gets a different seat and handlebar and rides on more road-focused 17-inch wheels at front and rear.

The XPulse 200, on the other hand, rides on a 21-inch wheel at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the rear. Being an off-road model, the XPulse 200 comes fitted with protective windshields, luggage rack and knuckle guards. On the other hand, the XPulse 200T gets a unique flyscreen and MRF Revz tyres.

Hero XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T – Similar features and engine

Both the XPulse 200 and the XPulse 200T get single-channel ABS, LED head and tail lamps, digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Both the XPulse 200 variants will also draw power from a 200cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine and are expected to develop 18.2bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Will it be easy on the pocket?

Hero MotoCorp was aggressive in pricing with the recently launched Xtreme 200R with Rs 89,900, ex-showroom. If the company decides to follow a similar strategy, XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T should get a price of around Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).