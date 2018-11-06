Hero MotoCorp had revealed the XPulse 200 adventure bike concept for the 2017 edition of the EICMA show in Milan. For the latest edition, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has raised the bar bringing the XPulse 200T, a touring focused version of the XPulse 200.

Hero MotoCorp has also confirmed the market launch of XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T in early 2019. According to Hero MotoCorp, XPulse 200T is a 'tourer' that offers customers modern technology in retro styling.

XPulse 200T offers easy and comfortable riding posture, thanks to the 30mm lower ground clearance. The T version comes with a different seat and handlebar and rides on more road-focused 17-inch wheels at front and rear.

The off-road road focussed XPulse 200, on the other hand, rides on a 21-inch wheel at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the rear.

In line with the regular XPulse 200, the XPulse 200T also gets single-channel ABS, LED head and tail lamps, digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. In addition, the new variant gets a unique flyscreen and MRF Revz tyres. The XPulse 200 is fitted with protective windshields, luggage rack and knuckle guards.

Both the XPulse 200 variants will be powered by a 200cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine and are expected to develop 18.2bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Providing a directional glimpse into its future roadmap, Hero MotoCorp also showcased four customized motorcycle concepts based on the XPulse 200 at the 2018 EICMA show. The cafe racer concept, desert concept, scrambler concept and the flat-track concept displays the potential of a brand extension of the platform through variants and accessories.

Hero MotoCorp has taken an aggressive pricing strategy with the recently launched Xtreme 200R. If the company decides to follow a similar strategy, XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T should get a price around Rs 1 lakh.