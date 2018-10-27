The festive season is considered the most ideal time to buy a vehicle in India as automakers will try to lure potential customers with heavy discounts and offers. Interestingly, Bajaj Auto has taken a different route and hiked the prices of its flagship bike, the Dominar 400.

This is the fourth price hike for the sports cruiser after Bajaj Auto launched the 2018 version in January. After the latest price hike by Rs 1000, the Dominar 400 costs Rs 1.49 lakh for non-ABS and Rs 1.63 lakh for ABS version (ex-showroom).

When launched in January, the 2018 Dominar 400 was priced Rs 1.42 lakh for the non-ABS version and Rs 1.56 lakh for the ABS version. Bajaj Auto increased the price of Dominar 400 by 2,000 in April, May and July. With the latest hike, 2018 Dominar 400 variants are now premium by Rs 7,000 over the original price.

Bajaj Auto originally launched the Dominar 400 in December 2016 at Rs 1.36 lakh (non-ABS) and Rs 1.50 lakh (ABS). The current price of the bike is significantly higher than the original launch price by Rs 13,000.

The 2018 update saw Bajaj Dominar 400 getting Gold Dust alloy wheels while all other technical specifications and features remained the same. Bajaj offers the non-ABS version in matte black colour while the ABS-equipped variant comes in three colour options - Matte Black, Canyon Red, and Glacier Blue.

Bajaj Dominar 400 continues to draw power from a 373.3cc four-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine that develops 34.5bhp of power and 35Nm of torque mated to a six-speed transmission system. The sports cruiser has a claimed 0 to 100kmph time of just 8.23 seconds.

The urban cruiser is loaded with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) integrated to the LED headlamp, split reverse LCD display, and slipper clutch. The cycle parts are also premium with a large 43mm telescopic front fork and multi-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear. In addition to the ABS, the motorcycle is tamed with 320mm front disc and 230mm rear brakes.