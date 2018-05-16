Bajaj Auto hikes the Dominar 400 price by Rs 2000

This is the second price hike in two months

Bajaj Dominar was originally launched at Rs 1.36 lakh

Bajaj Auto has silently increased the prices of their flagship sports tourer. The Pune-based automaker increased the prices of the 2018 Dominar 400 by Rs 2000, with the non-ABS version now costing Rs 1.46 lakh, while the ABS-equipped variant is priced at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

This is the second price hike to the Bajaj Dominar 400 in a span of two months. The company previously hiked the prices of the Dominar 400 in April by Rs 2,000. The cost revision resulted in non-ABS version price going up from Rs 1.42 lakh to Rs 1.44 lakh and ABS version became premium from Rs 1.56 lakh to Rs 1.58 lakh.

Extracted from the design of the Pulsar CS400 concept unveiled at the Auto Expo 2014, the Dominar 400 entered the market in December 2016. It was originally priced at Rs 1.36 lakh for the non-disc version and Rs 1.50 lakh for the ABS variant, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Bajaj Auto updated the Dominar 400 range in January 2018. The new model comes with Gold Dust alloy wheels while all other technical specifications and features remain the same as the original. The non-ABS version of the Dominar 400 is now offered in matte black color while the ABS-equipped models are offered in three color options -- Matte Black, Canyon Red, and Glacier Blue.

2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc four-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine that develops 34.5bhp of power and 35Nm of torque mated to a six-speed transmission system. The sports cruiser can cruise from 0 to 100kmph in just 8.23 seconds according to Bajaj Auto.

The Dominar 400 is equipped with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) integrated to the LED headlamp, split reverse LCD display, and slipper clutch. It employs a large 43mm telescopic front fork with a dual spring mono suspension. In addition to the ABS, the motorcycle is tamed with 320mm front disc and 230mm rear brakes. The motorcycle measures 2,156mm in length, 813mm in width and 1,112mm in height. It comes with a wheelbase of 1,452 mm and has a 13-liter fuel tank.