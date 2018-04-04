Bajaj Auto, the Pune-based two-wheeler maker has hiked the prices of its different bike variants in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. While its power cruiser the Dominar 400 witnessed the biggest hike of Rs 2,000, the Discover and Platina Comfortec models saw a hike of Rs 500.

The 2018 version of the Dominar 400 is now priced at Rs 1.44 lakh for the disc variant while the ABS (anti-lock braking system) model now sells for Rs 1.58 lakh (both prices ex-showroom Delhi) after a price hike of Rs 2,000.

Coming to the Avenger models of Bajaj, the prices of the Avenger 220 Street and Cruise have been hiked by up to Rs 1,000 while the new Avenger 180 gets a price hike of Rs 1,100. It is now sold at Rs 84,346 as opposed to the previous Rs 83,246 while the Avenger 220 Street and Cruise is now priced at Rs 94,464.

The prices of the Bajaj V15 also went up by Rs 1,000. The V12, on the other hand, did not see any price change. Bajaj V15 is now priced at Rs 65,178. The standard variant of the new Discover 125 now costs Rs 500 more while the disc brake variant of the Discover is Rs 1,000 costlier. The Platina Comfortec saw an increase from Rs 46,656 to Rs 47,155 (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The Pulsar NS 200 is another model of Bajaj that witnessed the price hike. Its price went up by Rs 1,700 and is now on sale at Rs 1.10 lakh.

The Pune-based two-wheeler maker is soon expected to add the new 2018 version of the Pulsar 150 in India. The new Pulsar 150 has started arriving at the showrooms and is open for bookings. The new Pulsar model is expected to be priced at Rs 78,234 (ex-showroom).

Source: ACI