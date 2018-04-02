Bajaj Auto, the Pune-based two-wheeler maker, has started dispatching its new Pulsar 150 models to its dealerships in India and the images of the new 2018 version of the motorcycle are doing the rounds on the internet.

Bajaj is expected to launch the new 2018 Pulsar 150 in India anytime from now. Although the company is yet to reveal the prices of the new Pulsar officially, rumors are rife that it would be priced at Rs 78,234 (ex-showroom Bengaluru). The bookings for the new Pulsar are open and the deliveries are likely to commence by the second week of April.

From the image and videos of the new 2018 Pulsar 150 that are doing the rounds, the apparent change is the new dual-tone color. The new Pulsar 150 sports black and blue color theme with red accents on the front and side profiles. Other notable changes in the 2018 version of the Pulsar 150 is the addition of the rear disc brake and fatter 37mm front fork. The new Pulsar has taken design inspiration from its bigger sibling the Pulsar 180.

2018 Pulsar 150 also gets split seat set up, replacing the single-piece unit in the current version. There is also split-rail grab and aluminum-finished foot pegs. It continues to feature an analog-digital cluster and skips ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

There is no change in the engine of the new Pulsar 150 and continues to be powered by the 149cc single cylinder, DTS-i engine, which can churn out 15bhp at 9,000rpm and 12.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

To be pitted against Bajaj Pulsar 150 will rival Honda CB Unicorn 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 and new Honda X-Blade in India, the new Pulsar 150 will be about Rs 3,000 dearer than the current version.

Source: IndianAutosBlog