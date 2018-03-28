Bajaj Auto is expected to launch the new 2018 version of its Pulsar 150 motorcycle in India in the coming days. Ahead of its launch, some of the dealerships have started accepting the bookings for the new Pulsar 150.

Bajaj has commenced dispatching the new twin-disc Pulsar 150 and the model was recently spotted at a dealership yard of the company. The 2018 version of the Pulsar takes design cues from its bigger Pulsar 180 model and comes with twin-disc. The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 shows 37mm front and split seat set up in the place of the single-piece unit in the current version. The list also includes split-rail grab and aluminum-finished foot pegs. The new Pulsar 150 is expected to get dual-tone color shade like black and blue color body shade with red inserts.

The 149cc single cylinder, DTS-i engine in the current Pulsar 150 is likely to be carried over. The engine can churn out 15bhp at 9,000rpm and 12.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox. Bajaj still does not seem to have plans to offer ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) in the new Pulsar 150 and that makes us think that the company would launch the 2018 version of the bike before April 1. As per the new norms, all new two-wheelers with 125cc above engine displacement should offer ABS from April 1.

As for pricing, the 2018 Pulsar 150 is likely to get a price tag of Rs 78,234 (ex-showroom Bengaluru), which is about Rs 3,000 higher than the current version in the market. In Mumbai, the new Pulsar 150 is likely to be sold at Rs 91,147 (on-road).

Bajaj Pulsar 150 is pitted against Honda CB Unicorn 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 and new Honda X-Blade in India.

Source: AutocarIndia