Bajaj Auto is all set to introduce an enhanced version of its popular model Pulsar 150. Though built under wraps, the auto-giants were unable to hide the most anticipated model from the hawk-eyed spy photographers who managed to get it on camera before its formal launch. With the images of the new Pulsar 150 everywhere on the web, auto enthusiasts are keen to know more about what the bike will bring to the road.

Bajaj has not revealed anything about the new 2018 version of the Pulsar 150. However, most of the details of the new 2018 Pulsar 150 are out including the possible pricing.

1) 2018 version of the Pulsar 150 borrows styling and design cues from its bigger sibling-the Pulsar 180. In its new avatar, the Pulsar 180 gets rear disc brake and fatter 37mm front fork.

2) The updated model still misses out on ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), which makes us believe that the new Pulsar 150 will be launched in India before April 1. As per the new mandate of the government, all new two-wheelers with above 125cc engine displacement should offer ABS.

3) Beside the rear disc, the 2018 Pulsar 150 also gets split seat set up in the place of the single-piece unit in the current version. There is also split-rail grab and aluminum-finished foot pegs.

4) The 17-inch matte-finished alloy wheels are also the highlight of the new Pulsar.

5) The new Pulsar 150 is expected to get dual-tone color shade. The spotted prototypes of the new Pulsar showed black and blue color body shade with red inserts. It remains to be seen if there are other colors also on offer.

6) Some of the dealerships of Bajaj have started accepting the bookings for the new Pulsar 150 and the model has also started arriving at the showrooms.

7) There is no change in the engine of the new Pulsar 150 and continues to be powered by the 149cc single cylinder, DTS-i engine, which can churn out 15bhp at 9,000rpm and 12.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

8) The 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is expected to be priced Rs 3,000 higher than the current version in the market. In Bengaluru, the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 is expected to be priced at Rs 78,234 (ex-showroom) while in Mumbai the updated Pulsar 150 is likely to be sold at Rs 91,147 (on-road).

9) New Bajaj Pulsar 150 will rival Honda CB Unicorn 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 and new Honda X-Blade.

Source: IamaBiker/ AutocarIndia