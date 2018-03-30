Bajaj Auto, the Pune-based two-wheeler maker, seems to have hiked the prices of its popular cruiser, the Dominar 400, in India. The 2018 version of the Dominar 400 is now priced at Rs 1.44 lakh for the disc variant while the ABS (anti-lock braking system) model now sells for Rs 1.58 lakh (both prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The 2018 version of the Dominar 400 was launched in India in January with no change in the price tag. The new Dominar 400 was then priced at Rs 1.42 lakh for the non-ABS version and Rs 1.56 lakh for the ABS version (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The prices of both the variants have now seen an increase of Rs 2,000, if we go by what the website shows.

Bajaj sells the non-ABS version of the Dominar 400 in matte black color while the ABS-equipped models are offered in three color options -- Matte Black, Canyon Red, and Glacier Blue. It is powered by a 373.3cc four-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine that develops 34.5 bhp of power and 35 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed transmission system. The flagship bike of Bajaj Auto cruises from 0 to 100kmph in just 8.23 seconds.

Bajaj Dominar 400 measures 2,156mm in length, 813mm in width and 1,112mm in height. It comes with a wheelbase of 1,452 mm and has a 13-liter fuel tank.

It comes with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) integrated to the LED headlamp, split reverse LCD display, and slipper clutch. It employs a large 43mm telescopic front fork with a dual spring mono suspension. In addition to the ABS, the motorcycle also gets with 320mm front disc and 230mm rear brakes. The 2018 edition of the Dominar 400 comes with Gold Dust alloy wheels.