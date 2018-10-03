A picture of Bajaj Auto's Dominar 400 urban cruiser draped in bright green colour has been doing rounds on the internet for the past couple of days. At first glance, it may look like a brilliant photoshop job and Bajaj Auto has not officially announced the arrival of a new colour. This left many wondering if the picture was fake. However, it is not.

Bajaj Auto has launched Dominar 400 in bright green colour option as a limited edition series. Before Dominar fans get too excited, the Green edition has been launched in Russia, not in India. There are only 32 units available since its limited edition and it has been priced at 2,80,000 Russian Ruble (approximately Rs 3.12 lakh).

Interestingly, the resemblance of the bright green colour of the Dominar 400 in line with the Kawasaki' signature green is not coincidental. Bajaj claims the limited edition Green Dominar 400 celebrates multi-year collaboration with Kawasaki motors in Asia started in 1986. The special edition is an ode to the brand Kawasaki-Bajaj, which used to sell bikes in many Asian countries including India in the early 2000s.

Bajaj Auto sells the Dominar 400 in the Russian market in four colour options- Midnight Blue, Twilight Plum, Moon White and Black. Meanwhile, 2018 edition Dominar 400 range launched in India in January updated to three new colour options- Matte Black, Canyon Red, and Glacier Blue.

Bajaj Dominar 400 for India and Russia is powered by a 373.3cc four-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine that develops 34.5bhp of power and 35Nm of torque mated to a six-speed transmission system. The sports cruiser has a claimed 0 to the 100kmph in just 8.23 seconds.

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Auto has also started working on the 2019 edition of the Dominar and a test mule has been spotted recently in India. The spy shots indicate the urban cruiser will get upgraded USD forks, larger radiators and new double barrel exhaust.

The new version is also expected to get updated digital instrument cluster and ride-by-wire tech. India is expected to get the Green colour option as part of the 2019 upgrade.