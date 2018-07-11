Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of its flagship motorcycle, the Dominar 400 yet again. The non-ABS version of the Bajaj Dominar 400 is now priced at Rs 1.48 lakh while the ABS version costs Rs 1.62 lakh (up by Rs 2,000), ex-showroom pan-India.

This is the third price hike for the sports cruiser after Bajaj Auto launched the 2018 version in January. The new version was priced at Rs 1.42 lakh for the non-ABS version and Rs 1.56 lakh for the ABS version. Bajaj Auto increased the price of Dominar 400 by 2,000 in April and May this year. With the latest hike, 2018 Dominar 400 variants are now premium by Rs 6,000 over the January launch price.

Bajaj Auto originally launched the Dominar 400 in December 2016 at Rs 1.36 lakh for the non-ABS version and Rs 1.50 lakh for the ABS variant. The current price of the bike is significantly higher than the original launch price by Rs 12,000.

With the 2018 update, Bajaj Auto has introduced Gold Dust alloy wheels to the Dominar 400 while all other technical specifications and features remained the same. Bajaj offers the non-ABS version in matte black colour while the ABS-equipped variant is retailed in three colour options - Matte Black, Canyon Red, and Glacier Blue.

Bajaj Dominar 400 continues to draw power from a 373.3cc four-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine that develops 34.5bhp of power and 35Nm of torque mated to a six-speed transmission system. The sports cruiser has a claimed 0 to 100kmph time of just 8.23 seconds.

Being the premium and flagship model of Bajaj Auto, the Dominar 400 is loaded with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) integrated to the LED headlamp, split reverse LCD display, and slipper clutch. The motorcycle is equipped with a large 43mm telescopic front fork and multi-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear. In addition to the ABS, the motorcycle is tamed with 320mm front disc and 230mm rear brakes. Bajaj Dominar 400 measures 2,156mm in length, 813mm in width and 1,112mm in height. It comes with a wheelbase of 1,452 mm and has a 13-litre fuel tank.