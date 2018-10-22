Hero MotoCorp has stepped up its scooter game by launching its first 125cc scooter christened the Destini 125 on Monday. India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer offers the Destini 125 in two variants- LX for Rs 54,650 and VX for Rs 57,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hero MotoCorp previewed the Destini 125 as the Duet 125 at Auto Expo 2018 in February. It looks like Hero decided to give a separate name (Hero sells Duet 110cc scooter) for its 125cc scooter for a separate identity.

Hero Destini 125 has been designed and developed at the company's Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Destini 125 targets the traditional 125cc scooter buyers and hence, it comes with no flashy yet clean design.

The metal body scooter comes with a premium chrome chest (beading) on the apron, signature tail lamp and winkers, body coloured mirrors and stylish seat cover. The scooter also gets the side stand indicator, service reminder, pass switch and external fuel filling cap while VX variant boasts of boot lamp, chrome garnish, mobile charging unit, dual tone seat cover and others.

Hero Destini 125 is powered by a 125cc Energy Boost engine, producing a power output of 8.7bhp at 6,750rpm and maximum torque of 10.2Nm at 5,000rpm. Hero MotoCorp has added i3S (Idle-stop-start system) for enhanced fuel efficiency. The Destini 125 will be the first scooter of Hero to get this fuel-saving technology.

Hero has employed the Destini 125 with a telescopic front fork and a single coil spring at the back. The 10-inch alloy wheels are tamed with drum brakes. Though the company offers CBS (combined braking system) as standard, the Destini 125 comes with no disc brake even as an option. The scooter is offered in four colour options -- Noble Red, Chestnut Bronze, Panther Black and Pearl Silver White.

Hero Destini 125 goes up primarily against Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125. The Honda scooter has been priced from Rs 59,921 while the Suzuki Access price starts at Rs 55,666 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Hero has played smartly by pricing the Destini 125 lower than its prime rivals.