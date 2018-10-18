The 110cc scooter segment is one of the gearless two-wheeler segment that has flourished in the past couple of years. Of late, the automakers have also started focussing on the 125cc scooter segment.

Honda has recently launched Grazia and TVS had launched Ntorq in the 125cc scooter segment and both turned out to be a runaway success. Hero MotoCorp is the new manufacturer to enter the burgeoning segment with Destini 125.

If the name Destini 125 didn't ring the bell, it is essentially the Duet 125 which Hero MotoCorp revealed at Auto Expo 2018 in February. For some reasons, Hero has renamed the scooter as Destini 125 and launch has been scheduled for October 22.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

Hero Destini 125 is a metal body scooter and it will come with a premium chrome chest (beading) on the apron, signature tail lamp and winkers, bold chrome strips, body coloured mirrors and dual tone seat cover. The scooter will also get the side stand indicator, service reminder, pass switch, external fuel filling, boot lamp, mobile charging unit and others.

Hero MotoCorp will employ the Destini 125 with a new 125cc Energy Boost engine, producing a power output of 8.7bhp at 6,750rpm and maximum torque of 10.2Nm at 5,000rpm. For enhanced fuel efficiency, the scooter will come with i3S (Idle-stop-start system). The Destini 125 will be the first scooter of Hero to get this technology.

The Destini 125 will also feature alloy wheels and the scooter is expected to be offered in four colour options -- Noble Red, Chestnut Bronze, Panther Black and Pearl Silver White. The Destini 125 targets the traditional 125cc scooter buyers and it goes up against Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125. For those seeking for a stylish and youthful 125cc scooter from Hero, the Maestro Edge 125 is also in the offing.