Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launched 2018 Activa 125 on July 4. The Honda Activa 125 is the hot-selling 125cc scooter in India and the latest avatar makes the scooter even more appealing. 2018 version of the Activa 125 is not a major makeover while Honda has added some mild updates and feature to rival the Suzuki Access, Aprilia SR125, Vespa VX 125, Honda Grazia and TVS NTorq 125.

We have compiled all the information you need to know about the 2018 Honda Activa 125.

2018 Honda Activa 125- Design

Honda has not touched on the basic design of the scooter. The new Activa 125 gets a chrome muffler cover on the top-spec variant. Honda has added 12-inch grey alloy wheels (mid and top-spec variant) and. New two matte shades on offer are Matte Crust Metallic and Matte Selene Silver Metallic.

2018 Honda Activa 125- Features

In line with most of the 2018 edition two-wheelers of Honda, the new Activa 125 gets LED headlamp and LED position lamp. The instrument cluster has been updated with semi-digital reading and Eco Speed and Service due indicators. The 4-in-1 lock with seat opening switch has also been added which is borrowed from the Honda Grazia. Honda offers under-seat mobile charger to the Activa 125 as an optional extra.

2018 Honda Activa 125- Engine

The power comes from the same 125 cc HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, which is tuned to generate 8.52bhp at 6,500rpm and 10.54Nm of torque at 5,000rpm, mated to a CVT gearbox.

2018 Honda Activa 125- Cycle parts

The Activa 125 uses telescopic forks up front while rear suspension has been updated with a 3-step adjustable unit. Braking power comes drum brakes at either end, while the front disc brake is offered in the top-spec variant. The Activa 125 is also equipped with Combi Brake System (CBS) with equalizer technology.

2018 Honda Activa 125- Price