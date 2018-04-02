As the recall woes continue to hit the Indian auto market, it looks like Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is preparing to recall three of its automatic scooters to fix a problem with the front suspension.

The emerging reports suggest that Honda Activa 125, Grazia and Aviator automatic scooters will be recalled in India soon due to the excessive hardness of a bolt in the front fork of the models. The number of affected models is likely to be around 56,194 units, which were manufactured between February 7 and March 16 this year.

Honda is expected to contact the owners of the affected scooters individually, inspect and replace the faulty part if necessary. Honda is also expected to set up a dedicated section on its website, where customers can check if their models have been affected by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Honda Activa 125 and Grazia share the 124.9 cc air-cooled four-stroke engine, which develops identical 8.52 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.54 Nm at 5,000 rpm and is mated to CVT automatic transmission. Honda Grazia is the newest scooter in Honda's 125cc line-up. Honda Aviator, on the other hand, comes with a 110cc engine at the heart. The 109cc air-cooled four-stroke engine develops 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.83 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

source: UNI